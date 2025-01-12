Diners at a restaurantDiners at a restaurant
Halifax Courier readers choose 61 of the best restaurants you have to try in 2025 across Calderdale

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Our readers have recommended 61 restaurants to try over 2025 across Calderdale.

If you’re a foodie, then the borough has lots of brilliant places to eat, serving a huge range of dishes and delicacies, with something for everyone.

But we wanted to know what are Calderdale’s favourite restaurants, so we asked our readers what their favourite was.

And, in no particular order, here they are.

Warley Town, Halifax HX2 7RZ

1. The Maypole Inn

Warley Town, Halifax HX2 7RZ Photo: Google Street View

12 Ovenden Wood Rd, Halifax HX2 0TQ

2. Long Can Hall

12 Ovenden Wood Rd, Halifax HX2 0TQ Photo: Jim Fitton

Four Lane Ends, Sowerby Bridge HX6 4NS

3. The Alma Inn

Four Lane Ends, Sowerby Bridge HX6 4NS Photo: The Alma Inn

6 Bradford Rd, Brighouse HD6 1RW

4. Brook's

6 Bradford Rd, Brighouse HD6 1RW Photo: Brook's

