Halifax designer launches bespoke home collection

Catherine, who started her business Catherine Davis Designs seven years ago, is an artist, textile and surface pattern designer based in Calderdale

Under normal circumstances, she works with manufacturers and suppliers from as far afield as China to create commercial and trend-led collections. Catherine also produces watercolour, pen and ink and digital illustrations and has been commissioned to produce greetings cards for a number of local businesses.

Like so many, Catherine adapted her offering as a result of the pandemic. During the first lockdown, she created colouring sheets that people could download for free from her website, to complete then display in their window in support of the NHS. The idea took off and after people shared pictures of their children filling them, she decided to offer a different sheet each month featuring local landmarks such as the Piece Hall and Stoodley Pike.

Over Christmas, Catherine was commissioned to paint illustrations of people’s homes as gifts but while she enjoyed the work, she felt she could give it a unique twist. So she went back to the drawing board – or computer, to be precise – and came up with a digital illustration to celebrate making a house a home.

Her illustrations use a colour palette to match the décor of the client’s home. She can even include a pet sitting on the doormat or looking out of the window, as well as a name and address.

Catherine said: “Usually I would be worked on an eclectic range of products for my clients, from luggage and bedding to rugs, art prints, homeware or stationery. I work with my clients’ brands to create designs based on their own customer profiles and trend briefs, as well as licensing work directly with suppliers or through an agent.

“But like so many others, the pandemic meant I have adapted what I do. I loved the commissions I received over Christmas but there are lots of amazing artists out there who paint beautiful homes for customers.

“I wanted to offer something in my own style, a little quirky and in fun colour palettes and patterns, to make a house a home. The result is a bespoke, unique Illustration for birthdays, a new home, anniversaries, wedding present or a gift just for yourself. It’s also great for businesses who are proud of their amazing premises.”

Catherine’s home illustrations cost £95 each and are created digitally so can be downloaded after purchase, making them an ideal gift. To purchase an illustration, please go to www.catherinedavisdesigns.com.