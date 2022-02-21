Halifax energy efficiency company win multiple national awards

The National Energy Efficiency Awards celebrate success in the energy efficiency industry, and recognise initiatives for people in fuel poverty whilst reducing CO 2 emissions.

YES Energy Solutions were named Project Management Company of the Year for their multiple fuel poverty alleviation schemes throughout Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, the second consecutive year the firm has won the award.

The company was applauded for their ethical achievements, helping vulnerable householders in fuel poverty reduce their lifetime fuel bills by £36 million in 2021.

YES Energy Solutions with their award

The company’s Scunthorpe Communities Regeneration Scheme in partnership with North Lincolnshire Council was voted the best in the country, winning National Insulation Project of the Year.

The Scunthorpe scheme alone enabled 163 fuel poor residents to receive fully funded external wall insulation with installs from Renderclad Ltd.

Many householders were elderly and living in inefficient park homes that got extremely cold in winter.

Park home resident in the scheme, Tony Charles said: “It’s improved the look of the house and it’s saved me money every month of my gas bill, when you’re an old age pensioner that matters a lot!”

Representatives from YES Energy Solutions were presented with the awards by comedian Tom Allen at the Hilton Metropole Birmingham.

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, explained: “Accepting awards is always an honour but it’s the team at YES Energy Solutions who deserve all the credit for the hard work they do all year round.

“Every efficient boiler we put in and every layer of insulation we install goes a long way to alleviating fuel poverty and reducing carbon emissions, and to have this recognised nationally is a significant achievement.”