Halifax engineering firm James Heal announce promotion for long-serving staff member

Neil Pryke

An engineering company based in historic textile mills above Dean Clough in Halifax, James Heal design and manufacture a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art textiles testing solutions, with 80% of their products being exported around the world.

Having joined the company’s Innovation department as a Mechanical Design Engineer, Neil worked his way up to become Operations and Innovation Director, and Manager of the Halifax site. He was a major player in setting up and developing manufacturing facilities and operations in Halifax, and the creation and development of instruments such as the best-selling Titan CRE tensile tester.

Vitally to the company’s continued success, Neil was instrumental in developing the James Heal brand, working with the Design Council in 2011. Together they created the most visually appealing product range, with a focus on user-centred design, quickly setting James Heal on a course to become market leader.

This wealth of talent, knowledge and experience in engineering, innovation and design will be invaluable as the Mecmesin product range develops. Neil said of his promotion, “I am absolutely delighted to be starting my new role as MD across the PPT Group brands in the UK, continuing to develop new and innovative solutions at James Heal, and excited to work with our colleagues at Mecmesin, bringing my experience to another part of our global group of brands.”