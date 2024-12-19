Halifax estate planning business named best in Yorkshire
Pro Wills and Estate Planning, set up in 2017 by Adam Probets, was given the accolade by Prestige Awards, whose awards cover every county in the UK in different business fields.
It is the second award the company has won, previously winning a UK Business Awards accolade earlier this year
Adam said: "All I do is put myself in the cutsomers' shoes and go about things how I'd want things to be done if it was me receiving the service, and I think that's what maintains our high standards.
"The way to treat people, I feel, is treat them how you'd want to be treated.
"I suppose that is why I've managed to win the award."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.