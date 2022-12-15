The faces on the sides of the lorry include Toni Biggin, manager of the site at Albion Mills, and Bruce Funnell, one of a team of R&D experts who developed the brand’s new recyclable paper packaging.

This Christmas represents a key milestone in the history of the brand, as the first paper wrappers roll off the production lines– a move that will ultimately remove more than two billion individual pieces of packaging material from Nestlé’s global supply chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This major step will contribute to Nestlé’s commitment to move to recyclable or reusable packaging, and Toni Biggin and her team in Halifax have been instrumental in making it possible.

Sally Wright, head of delivery, Bruce Funnell, packaging lead and Gemma Handley, senior brand manager. Photo: Richard Walker/PA Wire

Toni said: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve managed to achieve as a team – making Christmases special around the world as we always do, while helping to make our packaging more sustainable.

“Each of our existing machines has had to be adapted to run paper and then be rigorously tested by our packaging experts to ensure we’re still delivering the same exacting standards people expect when they open a box of Quality Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are so many incredible stories to tell about our brand, many of which originate right here in Halifax. While seeing my face on the side of a lorry will take some getting used to, it’s amazing to be taking our story from Halifax to the nation!”

The lorry is one of 11 new Nestlé owned trucks that run on Bio-LNG, another key sustainability move that will deliver a 95% reduction in C02 emissions on the business’s owned fleet. The transition to greener fuels is being managed by head of delivery, Sally Wright – another face for eagle-eyed locals to spot on the vehicle’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Wright, head of delivery, Bruce Funnell, packaging lead and Gemma Handley, senior brand manager. Photo: Richard Walker/PA Wire

More than 100 tonnes of Quality Street are manufactured in Halifax each day – that’s 25,000 tonnes a year – which are packaged into a range of formats such as tins, tubs and cartons. At peak times, a whopping 12 million sweets can come off the production lines in a 24 hour period.

Advertisement Hide Ad