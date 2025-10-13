Halifax filmmaker wins international award at the “World FICTS Challenge” Championship of Television, Cinema, Communication and Sport Culture

The company’s short documentary, Karate Dreams – Empty Hand: A Sensei’s Story, was recognised at SPORT MOVIES & TV 2025, the world finals of the FICTS Championship — one of the most prestigious global festivals celebrating sport and culture through film.

Directed and produced by James Mellor, the film follows Mathew Handley, founder of the Halifax Sport Karate Club, as he channels personal loss into creating a community dojo that champions respect, resilience, and personal growth. The story also features Olympic Gold Medallist Steven Da Costa, linking Halifax’s grassroots passion for karate to world-class sporting inspiration.

James Mellor attended the event in Milan to represent the UK and collect the award in person.

“To see a story from Halifax celebrated on an international stage is incredible,” said Mellor. “Mathew’s journey shows how sport can build character, community, and hope — values that resonate far beyond the dojo.”

The World FICTS Challenge brings together filmmakers from across five continents, with over 1,900 films submitted and 100 selected for screening. The festival is organised by FICTS (Fédération Internationale Cinéma Télévision Sportifs) and is officially recognised and supported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), underlining its global significance in promoting sport and culture through cinema.

Winners of Sport & Society at FICTS

Award Winners of Sport & Society category on Stage at FICTS

Filmmaker, James Mellor with Mathew Handley of Halifax Sport Karate and Olympic Gold Medallist Steven De Costa during filming of Karate Dreams

Director James Mellor at the FICTS awards in Milan.