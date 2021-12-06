Halifax firm helping to support life-saving work overseas to clear landmines and unexploded bombs

Hatsadee Xayavongchanch, known as Yoyo, with sauces

Yoyo’s Laos Sauce was established in 2020 in Halifax by Hatsadee Xayavongchanch (Yoyo), who is originally from Laos and is supporting the MAG to clear landmines and unexploded bombs, which have killed 20,000 people since the Vietnam War ended, almost half have been children. A donation from the sale of every bottle of Yoyo Laos Sauce will go to MAG, helping to make countries like Laos safer.

Sarah Tavener, Head of Philanthropy at MAG, said: “Last year in Laos alone, our work supported 50,000 women, girls, boys and men to live, work, go to school and play without fear. But there is much more to do around the world to help those living with the after-effects of conflict.”

Yoyo started the business two years ago at the start of lockdown when she struggled to find work. Her spicy ginger-chilli sauce is stocked in over 20 stores and won a Great Taste award this year.

Yoyo said: “My business is now growing and it’s been hard work but we just keep trying our best. Laos is a small country and not a lot of people have heard of it so I’m excited that more people know about my country and its food.