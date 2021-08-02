Halifax firm Speight’s Gin launch Shibden Valley tipple inspired by Anne Lister

Feature on Speights Gin Northowram, Halifax. Peter Speight (right) and Daniel Shepherd are pictured at the Distillery...27th July 2021..

The Speight’s family has worked closely with Shibden Hall to produce the gin, which will be available to purchase in-person at Shibden Hall and on the Speight’s Gin website.

Shibden Hall was home to Anne Lister, the 19th-century diarist from 1791-1840. Anne Lister’s life is the focus of the popular BBC drama series ‘Gentleman Jack’, written and directed by Sally Wainwright. The series explores Anne’s life and the lives of those who lived in the Hall and Estate. Suranne Jones stars as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack, with Shibden Hall featuring as one of the main filming locations featured in the show.

Peter Speight, owner of Speight’s Gin commented: “We started conversations with Shibden Hall about this project in December 2018, so to see it all finally come together is incredible. The feedback we’ve had so far on the Shibden Valley Gin has been overwhelmingly positive. We are delighted to be working with the Shibden Hall team, and it’s truly an honour to be associated with such an iconic building which is part of our heritage.”

Speight’s Gin is a family affair, with Peter Speight running the business alongside his son-in-law Daniel, his wife Angie, and daughter Victoria. Each family member plays a different role within the company, with Daniel managing the distillery operations, and the rest of the Speight’s team pitching in with branding, events and marketing.

The Shibden Valley Gin officially launched this month at an exclusive event in the grounds of Shibden Hall, complete with a mobile gin bar, performance from local Band Scars on 45, canapes provided by our outside catering manager Ben Cole, live music and a performance from Brighouse Theatre Productions. Halifax’s Mayor and Mayoress were also in attendance, along with several local business owners and residents.

Crafted in a purpose-built distillery in the Speight’s lush, floral family garden, the small-batch gin is made using a traditional copper still, blended using locally sourced ingredients and a secret concoction of 12 finest botanicals. Speight’s artisan gin is available in five unique flavours, including bilberry, huckleberry, pear, rhubarb and a signature floral gin.