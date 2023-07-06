News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Halifax firm unveils new brand identity and is named one of Britain’s fastest-growing companies

A Halifax-based firm has been named one of Britain’s fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

After seeing unprecedented growth since 2022, the fuel and renewables broker has invested heavily in producing a new brand identity and company manifesto which was unveiled last week.

Chris Bingham, Chairman and CEO at Greenarc said: “At Greenarc, our purpose is to ease the worlds journey to clean energy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In addition to publicly defining our purpose and company manifesto, we were very excited to release our new brand platform which is ‘Join The Evolution’, and just like our statement says, we want to support customers on their own energy evolution as we also evolve to become leaders within the clean energy world ourselves.

Ben Duckworth, Marketing Director introduces Greenarc’s Yorkshire-based team to brand purpose.Ben Duckworth, Marketing Director introduces Greenarc’s Yorkshire-based team to brand purpose.
Ben Duckworth, Marketing Director introduces Greenarc’s Yorkshire-based team to brand purpose.
Most Popular

“In addition to our traditional services, we provide our residential, commercial and public sector customers with solar PV, electric vehicles, EV charging, low-carbon electrical services, heating systems, renewable diesel, carbon offset fuel cards and much more.

“After several acquisitions, investments and new service offerings we have continued the rapid growth demonstrated within 2022. This consecutive second-year ranking on The Times 100 list reflects our ambitions and the dedication my team has shown to help thousands of individuals and businesses on the journey to a clean energy future.”

The ranking of Greenarc Limited in the top 100 of the fastest-growing private companies recognises the business for its sustained growth, creation of jobs and profitability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sunday Times 100, Britain's fastest-growing private companies. The league table takes on the baton from The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 series, which celebrated the country's leading entrepreneurs for 24 years.

Greenarc launches brand platform with teams and unveils new brandingGreenarc launches brand platform with teams and unveils new branding
Greenarc launches brand platform with teams and unveils new branding
Read More
Read more: These 41 photos will take you right back to a night out in Halifax in...
Related topics:BritainHalifax