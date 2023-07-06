Halifax firm unveils new brand identity and is named one of Britain’s fastest-growing companies

After seeing unprecedented growth since 2022, the fuel and renewables broker has invested heavily in producing a new brand identity and company manifesto which was unveiled last week.

Chris Bingham, Chairman and CEO at Greenarc said: “At Greenarc, our purpose is to ease the worlds journey to clean energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to publicly defining our purpose and company manifesto, we were very excited to release our new brand platform which is ‘Join The Evolution’, and just like our statement says, we want to support customers on their own energy evolution as we also evolve to become leaders within the clean energy world ourselves.

Ben Duckworth, Marketing Director introduces Greenarc’s Yorkshire-based team to brand purpose.

“In addition to our traditional services, we provide our residential, commercial and public sector customers with solar PV, electric vehicles, EV charging, low-carbon electrical services, heating systems, renewable diesel, carbon offset fuel cards and much more.

“After several acquisitions, investments and new service offerings we have continued the rapid growth demonstrated within 2022. This consecutive second-year ranking on The Times 100 list reflects our ambitions and the dedication my team has shown to help thousands of individuals and businesses on the journey to a clean energy future.”

The ranking of Greenarc Limited in the top 100 of the fastest-growing private companies recognises the business for its sustained growth, creation of jobs and profitability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunday Times 100, Britain's fastest-growing private companies. The league table takes on the baton from The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 series, which celebrated the country's leading entrepreneurs for 24 years.