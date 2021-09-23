Halifax firm wins most coveted UK industry award

Carolyn Callan and Adrian Furness at BIA2021

The company beat off rivals from industry titans including Ageas, Allianz Insurance, Aviva, Direct Line Group and Zurich.

The judges chose Covéa because of its exceptional response to customers and brokers throughout the pandemic, delivered by employees who were all working from home.

Alongside this, the company stayed true to its community values, donating its apprenticeship levy to fund training for local businesses, while employees donated over £100k to help charities struggling to raise funds during lockdown.

At the same time, customer service ratings for Covéa Insurance increased and brokers praised the company’s accessibility and flexibility in supporting them. This helped Covéa to grow its market and win new partnerships with big brands, including John Lewis and Vitality.

On winning the General Insurer of the Year Award, Chief Executive of Covéa Insurance, Adrian Furness said: “Delighted doesn’t come close to expressing how absolutely over the moon we are to receive this accolade.

"This is the pinnacle of the UK insurance industry awards and pays testimony to every one of our employees who continued to deliver, day in day out, throughout what was probably the most challenging trading period in UK insurance history, not just financially but reputationally too. "The compassion, resilience and focus colleagues displayed makes me incredibly proud and gives me enormous confidence for the future.