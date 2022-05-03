Halifax fish and chip shop to battle it out for BBC’s Britain’s Best Takeaway title

Hirds Family Fisheries is up for the title of Britain's Best Takeaway on a new BBC TV series.

The show, presented by DJ Sara Cox and comedian Darren Harriott, will see some of the UK's best-loved independent takeaways battling it out in a culinary showdown that crowns a different winner each week.

Each episode features five takeaways from the same sector who will go head-to-head in the specially built 'Top Takeaway Kitchen'.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam and Alison Hird with their award winning chorizo fries with pesto sauce

They'll have to cook up their best takeaway meals which will then be sent to local households who will ultimately decide that episode's winner.

Sharing the news on social media, the popular Siddal takeaway said: “You've guessed right, We are on National Television!

"We are proud to announce we will be on the new series hosted by Darren Harriott and Sara Cox.

"A brand new eight-part series will see some of the nation’s best-loved independent takeaways battling for supremacy.

"Make sure you are in front of the telly on Monday May 9 at 8pm on BBC2.

"Thanking everyone for their continued support."

Adam Hird, who co-owns the Siddal shop with his wife Alison, stated the business in 2012.

Since then they have numerous awards for the food.

They received a FOODit Best Takeaway Award and also won the Best takeaway in Yorkshire 2018. They were ust Eat Best takeaway in Yorkshire 2019 finalist and recognised in the Top 50 fish & chip shops in the UK 2020 Fry Magazine..

​A spokesperson for the BBC said: “Each takeaway brings a delicious curated menu featuring a classic dish, chef’s special, vegetarian option and sides.

“Our families and friends choose dishes from the five menus but the takeaways have no idea when or what they'll order. It’s a fast and furious service.

“As soon the food is ready, it’s raced to the door of the people who ordered it who critique the dishes they've chosen.

"There's no let up for the takeaway teams as the next order comes in, and at the end of a frenetic night, they finally collapse while they wait for the final scores – to see if their business can triumph as that episode's Top Takeaway.”

Cox said: “When I first heard about this show they had me at takeaway. Especially in recent times, the takeaway has become something of an event in our house.

“I’m thrilled to be celebrating the takeaway and finding the very best in Britain, and if that means eating all the left over chips and putting on half a stone, so be it.”

Co-host Harriott added: "If there’s two things I love it’s takeaways and families, except at around 3pm on Christmas Day with all the relatives fighting over the remote control and that's when I'll be dreaming of ordering in a meal for one.

“Working on such a unique, fun show with the legendary Sara Cox and getting to know all the families was a personal highlight, I can’t wait for everyone at home to meet them.”