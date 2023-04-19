News you can trust since 1853
Halifax fish and chip shop to close after 40 years with same family - rising costs partly to blame

A Halifax fish and chip shop has announced it is shutting.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read

Skircoat Green Fish Bar, on Skircoat Green Road, says it will be closing after lunchtime on Saturday, April 29.

The owners say rises in rent and fuel bills are partly to blame.

They have posted on Facbeook: “I am writing with regret to inform all our wonderful customers at Skircoat Green Fish Bar that the doors will be closing after lunchtime on Saturday, April 29.

"As you know, we have been trying t o sell the business for two years without success.

"With the high increase in rent and fuel bills, the fact that Steve is past retirement age and my recent illness, we’ve decided it’s no longer in our best interest to carry on.

"We are very grateful for your custom and friendship to us and my parents over the last 40 years.”

Many customers have been expressing their disappointment. One posted: “Best fish and chips around in my eyes. You'll be missed.”

