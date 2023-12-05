Halifax fish and chip shop which shut after 40 years with same family replaced with takeaway with Michelin star chef
and live on Freeview channel 276
Karaage is on Skircoat Green Road, where Skircoat Green Fish Bar used to be.
Its team have posted on Facebook that it is a family business whose chef and owner has more than 15 years of hospitality experience, including working in a Michelin star restaurant.
It is open from noon until 7pm every day, serving a range of chicken dishes as well as a host of desserts.
Fish and chip shop Skircoat Green Fish Bar shut at the end of April, with the owners saying rises in rent and fuel bills were partly to blame.
The business had been with the same family for 40 years.