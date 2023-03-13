Halifax flower delivery company helps plant wild flower meadow in Manor Heath Park

Prestige Flowers has been awarded the Good Shopping Guide award as one of the UK’s most ethical florists and now, in partnership with GreenTheUK, Buglife and Calderdale Council, the company have planted wild flowers in a wooded area at the park, which is a short distance from the company’s headquarters in Dean Clough.

Philip Crowther, of Prestige Flowers, said: “We take our sustainable ambitions really seriously and working with GreenTheUK to plant wild flower meadows is just another way of us doing our bit to help protect the green, open spaces where we live.

“Wild flower meadows are havens for all kinds of pollinators and vital in helping to keep our planet buzzing.”

Photo: Prestige Flowers

Prestige Flowers has ambitions to plant wildflower meadows the size of 18 football fields across the UK.

The ongoing partnership will help restore B-lines, a network of insect pathways, to allow wildlife to move more freely through towns and countryside.

This is vital to ensure pollinators aren’t stuck in urban landscapes.

Wild flowers planted include field forget-me-nots, striking blue cornflowers, cheery yellow cowslip and ragged robin which has vibrant pink flowers.

Photo: Prestige Flowers