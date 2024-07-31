Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax based Yoyo Laos Sauce has won a 3-Star Great Taste award for their Salted Green Pepper - the first product ever to be entered from Laos into the Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards.

The hot sauce company started in 2020 has expanded their range to include high quality pepper products from Laos in partnership with a certified Fair Trade and Social Enterprise based in Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

Around 14,000 products were entered into the Guild of Fine Foods 2024 Great Taste Awards with less than 200 receiving the highest award of three-stars.

Yoyo Salted Green Pepper is grown in the South of Laos in an area known as the Bolaven plateau. Organic, hand-picked and sorted, they can be eaten as-is with no need to grind and add spice and saltiness to any dish or sauce.

Co-founder of the company, Hatsadee Rhodes, also known as Yoyo, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled. It’s even more special that it’s the first time a product from Laos has been entered.

"I know the team back in Laos are over the moon too and they’ve worked so hard and take such care in producing this incredible pepper.”

The Guild of Fine Food Great Taste judges remarked: "These deliver delightful small bursts of flavour when bitten into. You can taste the floral and citrus notes and the heat comes through, at quite a good level.