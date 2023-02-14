Halifax food business celebrates winning three more awards
A Halifax food business has won another three awards for their popular Yoyo Laos Sauces.
By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 10:04am
Established in 2020 in Halifax by Hatsadee Xayavongchanch, also known as Yoyo, Yoyo Laos Sauce won three awards, including Gold and category winners for Yoyo Laos Sauce mild and extra hot versions, at the National Chilli Awards.
Yoyo said: “We are absolutely thrilled and this means every sauce we make here in Halifax is now an award winner!”