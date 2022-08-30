Halifax food business proving it has the recipe for success

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2020 in Halifax by Hatsadee Xayavongchanch, also known as Yoyo, Yoyo Laos Sauce has now moved to new premises at Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre to enable them to scale up as their sauce increases in popularity.

Earlier this month the business was awarded two stars for their original Yoyo Laos Sauce at the Guild of Fine Foods Great Taste Awards, while their Extra Hot Yoyo Laos Sauce was also awarded a star.

The company has also secured an international stockist in California this summer, as well as increasing the number of stockists in the UK. The sauce is now available from Newcastle to Devon and even in London Borough Market.

“It has has been a great year so far and we are proud to be Halifax's award winning hot sauce producer,” said Yoyo.

"I'm really pleased with how the business has grown in 2022, we've seen lots of new customers and interest in my sauces from all over the UK and I'm grateful for all the local support in Calderdale too.

"I'm aiming to reach 50 stockists by the end of 2022 and increase the number of partnerships with restaurants who are serving my sauce with special dishes. Fingers crossed, the next twelve months will be another successful year.”

Yoyo moved to the UK in 2015 and decided to turn her cooking hobby into a business during the Covid lockdowns, having already made a ginger chilli sauce to take to friends' barbecues.