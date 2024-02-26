Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award was in the medium hot sauce category for the company’s original ginger chilli sauce, which was also ranked number 28 globally.

Co-owner Hatsadee Rhodes, also known as Yoyo, said: “I wasn’t expecting to rank so highly in the European Hot Sauce Awards especially against so many fantastic producers from so many countries, but I’m delighted the judges enjoyed my original sauce.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a recent trip home, Yoyo has also recently partnered with a Fair-Trade producer of spices in Laos to expand her range and offer these for the first time in the UK to include three pepper varieties and a wild pepper known as Mak Khen.

"Some of these spices are virtually unheard of in the West such Mak Khen,” she said.