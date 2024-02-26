Halifax food business wins European Hot Sauce award
and live on Freeview channel 276
The award was in the medium hot sauce category for the company’s original ginger chilli sauce, which was also ranked number 28 globally.
Co-owner Hatsadee Rhodes, also known as Yoyo, said: “I wasn’t expecting to rank so highly in the European Hot Sauce Awards especially against so many fantastic producers from so many countries, but I’m delighted the judges enjoyed my original sauce.”
Following a recent trip home, Yoyo has also recently partnered with a Fair-Trade producer of spices in Laos to expand her range and offer these for the first time in the UK to include three pepper varieties and a wild pepper known as Mak Khen.
"Some of these spices are virtually unheard of in the West such Mak Khen,” she said.
Yoyo Laos Sauce Ltd is the only producer of sauces based on Lao recipes in the UK.