CEO Claire O’Connor. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

It is the first milestone in what promises to be an exciting 2023 for babyballet’s expansion internationally as the company seeks to further build its unique brand of fun and confidence to children around the world.

In March, CEO Claire O’Connor will travel to Dubai to be part of the UK Department of International Trade mission group for a full week of activities including attending The Retail Summit with some of the most recognised global brands.

Claire said: “This is going to be a very exciting year for the babyballet family as we continue to expand the brand internationally. Almost 18 years on from my first ever babyballet class held in the UK, I’m thrilled that the concept will be taken to its full potential across Australia and the next step is to introduce babyballet to the UAE.”

With a syllabus aimed at developing pre-schoolers’ confidence in dance, without the competitiveness of exams, the award winning babyballet has won praise for its inclusive and welcoming classes. There are already 83 babyballet franchises across the UK.

Last month the company joined forces with professional dancer and teacher Alex Dunlop as The Master Licensee for Australia. She will oversee the training and support of the existing licensees across the country, as well as the recruitment of dance teachers and studio owners as new babyballet licensees.

She will be working closely with her dad, Brad Saunders, a former Chief Financial Officer for a large corporate and a Chief Operations Officer for a fast-growing Australian company.

Claire said: “I’m so excited to welcome Alex as our Master Licensee for Australia and to bring Brad on board too, with his vast experience of the commercial world. I have no doubt they will be a winning team in recruiting new licensees and sprinkling the babyballet magic far and wide across Australia.”

Claire will be at the The Retail Summit at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, next month.