Halifax founded business Pure Pet Food appoints Roz Cuschieri as new CEO

Pure Pet Food, the entrepreneurial pet nutrition business founded in Halifax, has appointed Roz Cuschieri to the role of CEO.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th May 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Founded by Dan Valder Eha and Mathew Cockroft in 2012, Pure Pet Food manufactures and sells a unique and premium range of dog food and treats.

The business, which is backed by Mercia, aims to 'change dogs’ lives for the better’ and has enjoyed rapid growth in the UK, helped by the significant increase in dog ownership during 2020 – 2022 and a demand from consumers to feed their dogs healthy and nutritious food.

With a background in FMCG, Roz spent 12 years with Warburtons as board Commercial Director and five years as CEO of Genius Foods.

Mathew Cockroft, Roz Cuschieri, Daniel Valdur EhaMathew Cockroft, Roz Cuschieri, Daniel Valdur Eha
Mathew Cockroft, Roz Cuschieri, Daniel Valdur Eha
Roz joined the team at Genius when it was an asset light business, employing 9 people and delivering a turnover of £7m. As CEO she led the company through a period of bakery acquisition and international expansion that saw Genius grow to £50 million turnover and the 'free from food' category leader.

To date, Pure Pet Food has shipped over 18 million meals and has grown from a small kitchen in Halifax to a 15,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, employing over 50 people.

Mat and Dan said: “We are delighted to welcome Roz to Pure and are looking forward to working with her as we plot our next phase of growth in the fast-moving pet nutrition sector.”

Roz said: “Dan and Mat are truly inspirational founders with a passion for creating something pet owners are desperately looking for. I am delighted to be joining the business at such an exciting time.”

