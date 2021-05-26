Halifax funeral professional joins governing board of influential trade body

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services in Halifax.

Amanda, of Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, joined the Executive Committee of the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF) at its recent AGM, which took place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which is led by the trade association’s President and Vice Presidents, oversees the business of the organisation, with responsibilities for amending its code of practice, upholding standards amongst members and promoting best practice in care for bereaved families.

In her role as Executive Committee member, Amanda will attend meetings throughout the year alongside other members from across the four corners of the UK and will serve on the group for three years.

Amanda Dalby.

Amanda is looking forward to making a difference for independent funeral businesses, which conduct around 70 per cent of funerals in the UK annually.

“I am passionate about promoting the independent funeral sector and about giving the best possible service to the bereaved, especially under the recent restrictive times,” she said.

Terry Tennens, Chief Executive of SAIF, warmly welcomed Amanda to the Executive Committee: “Independent funeral businesses across the UK face a range of challenges, as a result of

the coronavirus pandemic, forthcoming regulation of funeral businesses and prepaid funeral plans, and changing funeral trends.

“It’s imperative at this time of transition that the sector is led by some of its most talented members representing different regions of the UK and I’m delighted to welcome Amanda to our

Executive Committee as I’m certain she will make a valuable contribution to the profession,” Mr Tennens said.