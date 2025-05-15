Halifax gin company celebrates prestigious award win

By Tom Scargill
Published 15th May 2025, 16:30 BST
A Halifax gin firm has won an accolade at the 2025 Gin Guide Awards for one of their products.

The distillery’s HMS Halifax Navy Strength Gin beat off competition from 32 countries to earn top honours from a panel of judges.

Most Popular

“This award is a testament to the relentless passion, precision, and innovation we pour into every bottle,” said a spokesperson for Speight’s Gin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To have HMS Halifax recognised on a stage this prestigious is both humbling and exhilarating. It validates our commitment to producing gin of uncompromising quality.”

The family run firm is based in Northowram.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice