Halifax gin company celebrates prestigious award win
A Halifax gin firm has won an accolade at the 2025 Gin Guide Awards for one of their products.
The distillery’s HMS Halifax Navy Strength Gin beat off competition from 32 countries to earn top honours from a panel of judges.
“This award is a testament to the relentless passion, precision, and innovation we pour into every bottle,” said a spokesperson for Speight’s Gin.
“To have HMS Halifax recognised on a stage this prestigious is both humbling and exhilarating. It validates our commitment to producing gin of uncompromising quality.”
The family run firm is based in Northowram.