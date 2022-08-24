Halifax gin company celebrates winning prestigious award
A Halifax gin company is celebrating after winning a prestigious industry award.
Speight’s Signature Gin, which is based in Northowram, received a silver medal from a panel of high-profile industry judges at the USA Spirits Ratings competition.
The business scored highly in three different categories - quality, value and packaging.
One of the guiding principles of the USA Spirits Ratings competition is that all spirits that receive medals in the competition should be those that consumers actually want to buy, whether it is shopping for a spirit at a retail liquor store, or ordering a spirit off a bar menu. As a result, the USA Spirits Ratings competition has created an entirely new 100-point rating system that takes into account the three different criteria rather than just spirit making technique or overall taste.
In order to receive a Silver medal at the USA Spirits Ratings competition, a spirit needs to score at least 80 points.
"We're really excited that our Signature Gin scored so highly on the various factors that determine the drinkability of a spirit," said Peter Speight, from the company.
"We really put a lot of emphasis on creating a spirit with broad consumer appeal, and one that spirit drinkers would enjoy for a variety of different occasions. This award is really a validation of our spirit making expertise.”
The judging panel included spirits industry professionals with commercial buying expertise. It also included professionals from leading retail chains, wholesalers, distributors, specialty retailers and casual and fine dining establishments.