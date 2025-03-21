Halifax is marking 15 years of being recognised as a “safe and vibrant” place to enjoy a night out.

The town was the first in the north of England to achieve Purple Flag status in 2010 and has successfully retained it ever since.

The national accreditation is awarded to towns and cities that provide a well-managed, safe, and welcoming nightlife, recognising places where visitors can enjoy a night out in a clean and secure environment, with strong measures in place to enhance public safety and accessibility.

To mark the milestone, Discover Halifax is launching a campaign to celebrate the Purple Flag status by spreading positive messages about Halifax town centre.

Natalie Shaw, project manager at Discover Halifax, said: “Our vibrant night-time economy boasts everything from dining and live theatre to concerts and lively pubs and nightclubs.

"This campaign is not just about showcasing our accreditation—it’s about celebrating our town, promoting all that Halifax has to offer, and sharing positive messages.

"We are extremely proud of Halifax and the collaborative efforts that make this possible.”

Martin Norris, chairman of Halifax Pubwatch, added: “We are extremely proud to be part of this campaign, which highlights the night-time economy and the ongoing efforts to ensure a safer night out for everyone.

Celerbrating 15 years of Purple Flag status in Halifax at The Acapulco

"Halifax boasts a diverse range of businesses in this sector, and we are pleased that, by working together with key partners in the town, we can continue to support these initiatives year after year.”

Simon Jackson, vice-chair of Halifax Pubwatch and owner of The Acapulco, said: “Too often, people focus on the negatives without knowing the full story. Halifax has so much to shout about.

"This Purple Flag is a testament to the hard work of pubwatch and our partners.

"We are proud to show that Halifax is not just historic but also a thriving, safe place to enjoy a great night out.

"The Halifax Pubwatch group, in collaboration with local authority and businesses, has championed numerous initiatives to keep the town streets safe and welcoming.

"Their ongoing commitment to safety and community spirit reinforces Halifax’s reputation as a place where history and modern vibrancy coexist, making it one of the safest and most enjoyable fun filled nightlife destinations in West Yorkshire.”