Halifax hot sauce business returning to where it all began at Todmorden market this Saturday
Halifax based YoYo Laos Sauce, which was founded by Frazer Rhodes and Hatsadee Rhodes, also known as Yoyo, has won several awards and grown into a successful brand within the industry.
Yoyo said: “When I first started on Todmorden market I used to sell sauce and my freshly made spring rolls, so on Saturday I will be offering my range of ginger chilli sauces at 2021 prices, plus for every purchase I will be giving away spring rolls.
"I could never have grown my business without that early support, so I’m looking forward to returning back to Todmorden and seeing some familiar faces who supported me from the very start.”