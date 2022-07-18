Halifax lap dancing club La Salsa up for sale

La Salsa and the cocktail bar downstairs - The Nut House - on Silver Street are on the market for £779,995.

Hilton Smythe, who are organising the sale, say The Nut House can accommodate 240 guests, while La Salsa is licensed for 120.

"Our client is willing to transfer these businesses to the purchaser of the property free of charge," they say.

La Salsa on Silver Street. Photo by Hilton Smythe

The listing on Rightmove reads: "The businesses are well known in this location and boast an exceptional reputation. Social media sites are available for both businesses. This is kept regularly updated with over 1,000 followers."

It says: "The ground floor is occupied by the upmarket and stylish cocktail bar known as The Nut House with lounge above and dance room beneath.

"All rooms are converted into a fantastic theme and atmosphere. Over £200,000 has recently been spent on improvement and refurbishment.

"The first floor is occupied by the fantasy bar known as La Salsa with private rooms above.

Inside La Salsa in Halifax. Photo by Hilton Smythe

"Again, large scale improvements and refurbishment have recently been undertaken by our client."

Also up for sale, again with Hilton Smythe, is the three-floor nightclub on Silver Street, Bar Rouge.

On the market for £1,149,000, the building has undergone recent refurbishment.

It includes a bar and dance floor on the ground floor, two bars and a DJ booth on the first floor, another bar and DJ booth on the second floor and a basement with a catering kitchen.

Bar Rouge in Halifax. Photo by Hilton Smythe

The second floor also includes a two-bedroom flat.