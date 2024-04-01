Halifax law firm offers their estate planning services half price to all NHS workers

A law firm in Halifax is offering NHS workers 50 per cent off when they take out wills, protective trusts or lasting power attorneys.
By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Apr 2024, 14:53 BST
Pro Wills and Estate Planning, based in Halifax, made a similar offer during the Covid pandemic when it provided free will writing services to 25 NHS staff as a thank you for their efforts on the frontline.

Managing director Adam Probets, who has been a member of The Society of Will Writers for eight years said: “The reason I want to do this is mainly linked to the free wills I provided during Covid.

"Whilst that was beneficial, I still feel I can and want to do more for those who on a daily basis put their life on the line for others.

"This offer will run throughout April and depending how well it’s received I may even open the door for other industries who also put everything on the line.”

