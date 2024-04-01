Halifax law firm offers their estate planning services half price to all NHS workers
Pro Wills and Estate Planning, based in Halifax, made a similar offer during the Covid pandemic when it provided free will writing services to 25 NHS staff as a thank you for their efforts on the frontline.
Managing director Adam Probets, who has been a member of The Society of Will Writers for eight years said: “The reason I want to do this is mainly linked to the free wills I provided during Covid.
"Whilst that was beneficial, I still feel I can and want to do more for those who on a daily basis put their life on the line for others.
"This offer will run throughout April and depending how well it’s received I may even open the door for other industries who also put everything on the line.”