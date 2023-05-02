Halifax manufacturers return to pre-pandemic employment levels says new data

The data also revealed that firms were optimistic about turnover and profit, expecting both to significantly improve throughout the year.

The latest survey from the Chamber, in partnership with the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, is backed by Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and forms part of the national British Chambers of Commerce’s research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as reviewing quarterly employment figures, the survey also covers investment plans, domestic and overseas sales, and business confidence levels.

Martin Hathaway, Managing Director, Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce

Martin Hathaway, managing director of Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is fantastic to see employment on the rise in quarter one amid continued economic challenges. Recruitment has been one of the biggest obstacles facing firms in our region over the last couple of years.

“Various factors including Brexit, Covid-19, economic unrest and skills gaps have plagued Yorkshire firms, but it is incredibly pleasing to see that businesses are bucking this trend and once again looking grow their teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A solid, appropriately skilled team is the key to sustainable business growth.

“Skills are high on our agenda as a Chamber, and so we are working to deliver the Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs) for our region. This project will help us to ensure businesses in the area have access

to appropriately trained talent and that young people can access first-class education and training here in Yorkshire.”

Robin Tuddenham, chief executive of Calderdale Council, added: “The pandemic and the national economic situation have brought great uncertainty for businesses in recent years, but what remains certain is the abundance of talent in Calderdale. Nurturing this key part of the Vision 2024 for Calderdale is central to the inclusive economic recovery and the Council’s priority for thriving towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad