Darkland Indie Brew Company

The Darkland Indie Brew Company, based at Ladyship Mills in Boothtown, won the best porter-stout at the recent Bradford Beer Festival for their Paradise coconut and vanilla porter.

Joe Blencowe, from the company, said: "We're very pleased.

"We struggled through lockdown, which had a big impact on us because we didn't receive any sort of grants or any money from the council.

"But we fought our way through that and slowly and we've been getting more people interested in buying our beer.

"So this is fantastic, it's a culmination of all the hard work really."

Joe and the company's other two members of staff all work part-time.

"Hopefully we'll be in a position where we take on some people full-time but at the moment anything we make we invest straight back into the business to get it up and running."