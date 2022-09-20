Halifax Mill Auctioneers to appear again on popular BBC show Antiques Road Trip

The Road Trip team are back again to film with the auction house on Sunday, October 16.

It comes after a successful year for Halifax Mill Auctioneers, whose record-breaking Rolex watches reached hammer prices of over £50,000, and have incorporated an additional online bidding platform via the-saleroom.com.

Jon Medcalf, who manages the auction house's sale days, said: "I looked forward to last year with excitement and a degree of trepidation, but now we know what to expect and are comfortable with the flow of the day, I'm just intrigued to see what type of antiques will be heading our way."

James Watson

The deadline for sellers' goods being entered into the October 16 catalogue is Friday, October 7.

The antiques experts' buys will arrive with the Halifax Mill Auctioneers team during the start of w/c October 3 for the team to appraise and catalogue, and for the auctioneer to cast his eyes across them."Whether we're talking about an Antiques Road Trip expert, an auctioneer, a dealer, or a collector, we're all faced with questions of judging what a buyer audience wants and what they'll pay, for better or for worse," said James Watson, from Halifax Mill Auctioneers.

"Last time David Harper and Izzie Balmer fared really well, bought shrewdly and secured some super profits.

"Hopefully the experts this time around will be just as successful."

Halifax Mill Auctioneers

Halifax Mill Auctioneers' catalogue for their forthcoming sale will be available online via both Easylive Auctions and The-Saleroom from the weekend of October 8/9 onwards, or by visiting www.halifaxmillauctioneers.com.