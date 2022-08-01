Halifax MP Holly Lynch officially opens new production facility at Halifax manufacturer

The company, based on Gibbet Street, design and manufacture products that teach students and future engineers around the world.

Despite the constraints of Covid over the past three years, Matrix have been able to thrive and grow the business.

“We are so grateful that we have come out of the worst time for small businesses," said company chairman John Dobson.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch officially opens the new facility

"Not only that but the business is thriving, and we have been able to invest money into growing our company. The growth has been driven by a combination of new product R&D over the past three years, strong UK sales thanks to investment in further and high education and international sales growth, where we now operate in over 50 export markets.”

After three months of building work, the newly installed mezzanine within the production facility at Matrix is finally ready.

The new space has increased space by around 50 per cent and means that the company will be able to reduce lead times and increase stock and storage space for popular items, meaning that some products will become ready to ship which is something that has been difficult to previously offer due to space constraints.

In addition, the space has been used to open a new machine shop, where a number of new machines has not only allowed the business to bring more manufacturing processes in-house rather than outsourcing but has also created several new jobs, which are currently being recruited.