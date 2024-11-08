Gary Whitton

Halifax based BG Pizzas has won two titles at this year’s Prestige Business Awards – winning both Pizzeria of the Year 2024 and Best Pizza Takeaway of 2024.

Owner Gary Whitton started operating BG pizzas at weekends from his back garden and is a teacher during the week.

Earlier this year, he pitched up outside Halifax’s winter shelter for the homeless to offer them some freshly baked food.

Gary said: “We’ve always believed that good food brings people together.

"Winning these awards is incredible, but the real reward is being able to give back.

"Most of our profits go into feeding the homeless or supporting charities like A Child’s Wish. It’s our way of showing that a little dough can make a big difference.”