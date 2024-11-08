Halifax pizza business celebrates success at Prestige Business Awards

By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST
Gary Whittonplaceholder image
Gary Whitton
Halifax based BG Pizzas has won two titles at this year’s Prestige Business Awards – winning both Pizzeria of the Year 2024 and Best Pizza Takeaway of 2024.

Owner Gary Whitton started operating BG pizzas at weekends from his back garden and is a teacher during the week.

Most Popular

Earlier this year, he pitched up outside Halifax’s winter shelter for the homeless to offer them some freshly baked food.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary said: “We’ve always believed that good food brings people together.

"Winning these awards is incredible, but the real reward is being able to give back.

"Most of our profits go into feeding the homeless or supporting charities like A Child’s Wish. It’s our way of showing that a little dough can make a big difference.”

Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice