Halifax play gym goes up for sale

A Halifax play gym has gone up for sale.

By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 5:02 pm

The owner of the Mill Playcafe and Pottery Cafe says “the time is right” to move on to something new.

In a social media post, the business said it has been “a very emotional decision”.

“We have put our heart and soul and lots of money into growing the business over the last six years and I hope that you have enjoyed the changes to the play area, the food and the whole atmosphere of the cafe,” said the post.

"However things change and I feel that it is time to hand over the business to someone who can take it forward and hopefully to love it as much as I have.

"I want to assure you all that it is very much business as usual in the meantime and there will be no disruption to the service you receive at the cafe.”

