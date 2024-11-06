First it was a new games arcade, then it was a bargain shop and now a Halifax couple have taken over one of the town’s play gyms.

Sally and Jaa Lee have bought The Mill Playcafe at Shaw Lodge Mills, off Shaw Lane.

Sally said the pair are looking forward to continuing the success of the business as it is as well as adding some improvements.

“We’re looking at offering more parties,” she said. “Pamper parties, karoke parties, disco parties.

Jaa and Sally Lee, and their sons Oliver and Jacob, at Retro Station Halifax

"Currently The Mill is for children birth to 11 and it’s great for younger children but we’re looking at adding more for the older ones too, possibly bringing in some machines from the arcade.”

The pair opened games arcade Retro Station in December 2022, giving a new lease of life to what was The Tube nightclub in Wards End.

They completely renovated the ground floor of the building and brought in more than 40 games machines offering more than 15,000 games, from Pac Man to Street Fighter.

Then last year the couple opened discount store OJ’s Savings on Crown Street in Halifax town centre, where Freddie’s used to be.

"It seems like we get to a year and we start to look for a new challenge,” said Sally.

Retro Station is doing really well and we’ve got a great staff there, and it’s the same at the shop – we’ve got a good team and it’s going well.”

