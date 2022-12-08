Halifax property consultancy Walker Singleton announces five new appointments to support growth plan

Jessica Siswick and Johnjoe Wright join as trainee surveyors and will work within the commercial and industrial property team whilst Fortune Nguwo has been hired as a graduate surveyor.

The firm has strengthened its machinery and business assets team with the appointment of Natasha Caroli as asset advisory administrator. Prior to Walker Singleton, Natasha worked as an admitted attorney in South Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Benn has also joined the firm as a residential trainee and will work across its residential sales and lettings departments.

Jessica Siswick, Rachel Benn, Natasha Caroli, Fortune Nguwo and Johnjoe Wright. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

Founded in 1889, Walker Singleton is a multi-disciplinary firm which provides partner-led property and asset solutions.

The firm has four key service areas. These comprise commercial and industrial property; residential property; machinery and business assets; and land and property auctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the appointments, Walker Singleton director, Paul Diakiw, said: “Our appointment of Johnjoe, Jessica, Fortune, Natasha and Rachel is directly linked to the successful implementation of our growth plan.

“We’re committed to helping nurture and develop the next generation of property professionals. Our latest group of new starters have clear potential to forge great careers with the firm whilst building strong relationships with clients and colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker Singleton currently employs 50 people across its offices, including ones in Halifax, Bradford, Huddersfield and Leeds.

The firm has made a number of strategic business acquisitions over recent years. These include premium estate agency brand Charnock Bates; commercial and industrial specialists Hanson Chartered Surveyors; and Richmond Asset Advisory.