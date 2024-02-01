Watch more of our videos on Shots!

O and C Management Limited has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to create a new entrance to the north side of 1 to 3 Southgate House and asking for change of use permission from retail or storage to six apartments.

The new entrance will be a dedicated door serving the new apartments, says the company in supporting documents submitted with the application.

A heritage statement notes the property is within 50 metres of various listed buildings within the town centre, with the nearest and most prominent being the shopping arcade leading to Halifax Borough Market.

Southgate House, in Halifax town centre. Picture: Google

The property is within the Halifax town centre conservation area but it is considered that the proposed alterations and change of use will not be detrimental to the host building or wider area.

It will also bring “vital residential use back to these derelict upper floors in accordance with local plan directive and policy”, say the statements.

The internal refurbishment will allow the building to benefit from a “continued and sustainable use, creating additional residential accommodation and further enhancing the applicant’s investment commitments in the regeneration of Halifax town centre,” they claim.

The application – number 24/00046/FUL – can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.

O and C are behind ambitious plans to revitalise shopping and leisure in the nearby Westgate Quarter.