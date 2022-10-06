Halifax pub is named best for food at Great British Pub Awards 2022
Halifax's Shibden Mill Inn has been named as best pub for food at the Great British Pub Awards 2022.
By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:30 pm
- 1 min read
It is the latest in a strong of awards for the business, which was named as the best pub in Yorkshire and the Humber at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2021.
The pub was converted in 1890 from a corn and spinning mill and recently won the title of Foodie’s Favourite in the 2022 Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list and holds an AA five star status.