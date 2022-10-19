The team at The Prospect at Range Bank in Boothtown say a burst water pipe last month caused severe damage.

Repairs are not yet complete and they will not be able to hold their popular Bonfire Night celebrations this year.

They have set up a delivery service until they can open again.



They posted: “Due to ongoing work and a delays from our insurance company, we regret to inform everyone that Bonfire Night at The Prospect will not be taking place this year .

"We are devastated to have to announce this after the 700 plus people turn out last year .

"The building is still unsafe and customer and staff safety is our only priority .

"Sorry to disappoint and inconvenience anyone.”

