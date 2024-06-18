Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family-run pub in a Calderdale village is on the market.

The Duke of York, on Stainland Road in Stainland, is for sale for £295,000.

According to its website, the pub is family-run and dog-friendly, “serving elegant, fresh and seasonal small plates” alongside a range of local real ales, wines and lagers.

On its listing on property website Rightmove, it is described as a stone, detached property with timber decked terrace outdoor seating areas for more than 60 people.

The Duke of York in Stainland is up for sale

Inside, there is a bar, lounge and dining room seating 56 as well as two-bedroom private accommodation.

The listings says the pub’s turnover is “£266,000 net and growing”.

For more details, contact estate agents Fleurets on 0113 2340304.

