Halifax pubs: Family-run and dog-friendly Calderdale village pub near Halifax is up for sale
The Duke of York, on Stainland Road in Stainland, is for sale for £295,000.
According to its website, the pub is family-run and dog-friendly, “serving elegant, fresh and seasonal small plates” alongside a range of local real ales, wines and lagers.
On its listing on property website Rightmove, it is described as a stone, detached property with timber decked terrace outdoor seating areas for more than 60 people.
Inside, there is a bar, lounge and dining room seating 56 as well as two-bedroom private accommodation.
The listings says the pub’s turnover is “£266,000 net and growing”.
For more details, contact estate agents Fleurets on 0113 2340304.
