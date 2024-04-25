Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victorian Craft Beer Cafe, on Powell Street, has been awarded the title after winning the Halifax and Calderdale Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Pub of the Year Competition 2024.

The pub was presented with the award at a ceremony last night.

Victorian Craft Beer Cafe opened in 2014 aiming to bring ‘continental-style drinking to Halifax’.

As well as a host of different beers and ales, the pub regularly hosts live music and recently opened up another space so it can provide extra seating.

In 2019, the owners opened a second site – Kobenhavn - just a few minutes walk away in Westgate Arcade.

For more information about upcoming events and acts at Victorian Craft Beer Cafe visit its Facebook page.