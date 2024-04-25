Halifax pubs: Popular Halifax town centre indie tavern named Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA's pub of the year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Victorian Craft Beer Cafe, on Powell Street, has been awarded the title after winning the Halifax and Calderdale Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Pub of the Year Competition 2024.
The pub was presented with the award at a ceremony last night.
Victorian Craft Beer Cafe opened in 2014 aiming to bring ‘continental-style drinking to Halifax’.
As well as a host of different beers and ales, the pub regularly hosts live music and recently opened up another space so it can provide extra seating.
In 2019, the owners opened a second site – Kobenhavn - just a few minutes walk away in Westgate Arcade.
For more information about upcoming events and acts at Victorian Craft Beer Cafe visit its Facebook page.
If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, contact the reporting team at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.