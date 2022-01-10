Halifax rehabilitation charity receives funding boost

Front view of the properties that were improved by the heating scheme.

The energy efficiency firm sourced the funding for the temporary housing scheme through the Government’s Energy Company Obligation scheme, and topped this up with a further £14,000 to fully support the charity.

Alpha House rehouse prison leavers and those with a history of misuse to provide rehabilitation support in Calderdale.

The properties at King’s Court in Halifax provide a safe place for residents to stay whilst taking part in a structured therapeutic programme.

YES Energy Solutions worked with West Yorkshire Gas Solutions to replace the old broken down electric storage heaters before the cold winter months.

Yvonne Oliver – CEO of Alpha House said: “We are forever grateful to YES Energy Solutions for funding this work for us which will make a huge difference to the charity and the vulnerable people we support.

“The old heating wasn’t fit for purpose with winters in the properties extremely cold which affected the resident’s mental health at a time when we were trying to create stability for the people we take in.

“The cold can lead to feelings of depression which spiral into thoughts of substance use and cause a relapse, so having a warm and comfortable place to live is vital for them.”

Katie Baker, Head of Operations at YES Energy Solutions said: “This project is a great example of local organisations coming together to make a difference to the lives of vulnerable people.