Halifax restaurant included in OpenTable’s top 100 brunches and Sunday lunches for 2024 in the UK
The Shibden Mill Inn has been included in OpenTable’s best 100 places to eat in the UK for brunches and Sunday lunches.
The list has been compiled ahead of Mother’s Day on March 10, which is expected to see a huge spike in restaurant reservations across the country.
OpenTable’s top 100 brunches and Sunday lunches list was created by analysing more than 1.2 million reviews.
It is the latest accolade for the Shibden Mill Inn, which was recently named on a list of the UK’s top 50 gastropubs.