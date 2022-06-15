Halifax restaurant wins Best Indian Establishment at the Food Awards England 2022

The Sowerby Bridge restaurant serves authentic Kashmiri as well as popular Pakistani and Indian dishes, and was founded 12 years ago.
They were handed the award at a ceremony in Manchester.
"After lockdown it was the first competition that was available, so I thought for team morale why don't we enter it," said Mohammed Rafiq from Kiplings.
"It was a fantastic result.
"Most of the awards from these kinds of events tend to go towards Bradford restaurants, so it makes a change to show that Halifax is up there when it comes to dining out for Indian food.
"This myth about going for an Indian meal and 'let's get to Bradford', it's no longer there. We've stood on our own ground when it comes to food and this award just proves it."