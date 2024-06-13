Halifax restaurants: Calderdale Chinese restaurant goes up for sale soon after 'no expense spared' refurbishment

By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Jun 2024, 11:00 BST
A Chinese restaurant in a Calderdale village is up for sale.

The Imperial, on Towngate in Hipperholme, has gone on the market for offers in excess of £19,950.

Its listing on Rightmove describes it as a “stunning, eye-catching restaurant and bar” which is “priced to sell”.

It also says the restaurant, which is still open to eat at, recently underwent a “no expense spared” total refurbishment.

The restaurant in Hipperholme is on the market

"Weekly turnover £5,000 to £6,000,” says the listing.

"The business is worked in very easy openings over five evenings and is currently run predominantly by staff due to our clients other businesses.

"Tremendous potential for a new owner who can fully devote their time here and boost turnover and profits even further.”

The premises include a reception and bar with seating for up to 12 customers, the main restaurant with space for 34 diners and further seating for 22 people as well as a large bar on the first floor.”

