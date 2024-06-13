Halifax restaurants: Calderdale Chinese restaurant goes up for sale soon after 'no expense spared' refurbishment
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Imperial, on Towngate in Hipperholme, has gone on the market for offers in excess of £19,950.
Its listing on Rightmove describes it as a “stunning, eye-catching restaurant and bar” which is “priced to sell”.
It also says the restaurant, which is still open to eat at, recently underwent a “no expense spared” total refurbishment.
"Weekly turnover £5,000 to £6,000,” says the listing.
"The business is worked in very easy openings over five evenings and is currently run predominantly by staff due to our clients other businesses.
"Tremendous potential for a new owner who can fully devote their time here and boost turnover and profits even further.”
The premises include a reception and bar with seating for up to 12 customers, the main restaurant with space for 34 diners and further seating for 22 people as well as a large bar on the first floor.”