The owners of 2Amici, on Broad Carr Lane in Holywell Green, have announced they are opening a new restaurant in Hipperholme.

They have taken over what used to be The Tannery, on Halifax Road.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

The new restaurant will be where The Tannery was

The owners posted on Facebook: “Get ready for an authentic Italian culinary experience filled with fresh ingredients, handcrafted dishes, and flavours that transport you to Italy.

"Join us as we bring the beloved taste of Italy to Hipperholme. Stay tuned for our grand opening date!”

Handing over the keys to the premises, the owner of The Tannery thanked its customers and staff: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank every single person who came through our doors, especially our regulars who came back frequently.