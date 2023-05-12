News you can trust since 1853
Halifax restaurants: New wine and tapas bar to open in Halifax town centre

A new restaurant offering a taste of the Mediterranean is coming to Halifax town centre.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th May 2023, 14:00 BST

Through the Grapevine will be at 5-7 The Old Arcade.

The owners have applied for a license to play recorded music between noon and 11.30pm Monday to Sunday and to sell alcohol from noon until 11pm Monday to Sunday.

On its Facebook page, the team behind the restaurant have been advertising for staff to work there and say they will be announcing an opening date this week.

The new restaurant is opening soonThe new restaurant is opening soon
The new restaurant is opening soon
