Halifax restaurants: Opening date announced for new tapas bar in Halifax town centre

A new tapas bar in Halifax town centre has announced when it will open.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th May 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read

Through the Grapevine, which will be at 5-7 The Old Arcade, is planning to start welcoming customers from Saturday, June 17.

As reported by the Courier, the owners have applied for a license to play recorded music between noon and 11.30pm Monday to Sunday and to sell alcohol from noon until 11pm Monday to Sunday.

Old Arcade, HalifaxOld Arcade, Halifax
