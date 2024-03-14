Halifax salon shortlisted at UK Hair and Beauty Awards

A Halifax business has been shortlisted in the best new salon category at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT
The Luxe Beauty Co only opened in January, and owners Amy Hirst and Georgina Tinker say they have been astounded by how busy the salon has become in such a short space of time.

"We have been part of the beauty community for over five years," said Amy.

"We offer a wide range of services, at a high standard, and the salon is cosy, and homely, boasting original oak beams and stone walls, decorated in warm beiges, gold and white."

"We are excited to have been shortlisted," said Georgina, "and we are keeping our fingers crossed to receive the winner status at the awards on June 1."

