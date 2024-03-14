Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Luxe Beauty Co only opened in January, and owners Amy Hirst and Georgina Tinker say they have been astounded by how busy the salon has become in such a short space of time.

"We have been part of the beauty community for over five years," said Amy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We offer a wide range of services, at a high standard, and the salon is cosy, and homely, boasting original oak beams and stone walls, decorated in warm beiges, gold and white."