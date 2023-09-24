Halifax sisters celebrate 30 years running successful property search business together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helen Foster and Claire Ide – who run X-Press Legal Services South and West Yorkshire – have been providing property searches and reports to solicitors and conveyancing professionals across the region since the early 1990s.

Their team members – Dawn Phillips, Elise Owen, Stephen Frankland and Alison Lester – have been with the firm for over 20 years and the sisters firmly believe this has been central to its long-standing success.

They will formally celebrate the company’s 30-year milestone with a charity quiz evening on Thursday, October 4, raising funds for two local hospices.

Halifax sisters Claire Ide and Helen Foster

“We are incredibly proud to be marking 30-years in business this year,” said Helen.

“Having a team that is as committed to the business as Claire and I are is something we value hugely as employers.

"We’ve been on quite a ride over the years, as so many businesses do, and having a stable team has undoubtedly helped us during the good and the bad times.

"We really believe in hard work, commitment, and a good sense of humour!

“As a local business, we take huge pride in supporting the community in which we work through both our work and charitable activities.

"Halifax has a thriving professional community and we are incredibly grateful to the many businesses that have chosen to work with us over the years.