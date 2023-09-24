Halifax sisters celebrate 30 years running successful property search business together
Helen Foster and Claire Ide – who run X-Press Legal Services South and West Yorkshire – have been providing property searches and reports to solicitors and conveyancing professionals across the region since the early 1990s.
Their team members – Dawn Phillips, Elise Owen, Stephen Frankland and Alison Lester – have been with the firm for over 20 years and the sisters firmly believe this has been central to its long-standing success.
They will formally celebrate the company’s 30-year milestone with a charity quiz evening on Thursday, October 4, raising funds for two local hospices.
“We are incredibly proud to be marking 30-years in business this year,” said Helen.
“Having a team that is as committed to the business as Claire and I are is something we value hugely as employers.
"We’ve been on quite a ride over the years, as so many businesses do, and having a stable team has undoubtedly helped us during the good and the bad times.
"We really believe in hard work, commitment, and a good sense of humour!
“As a local business, we take huge pride in supporting the community in which we work through both our work and charitable activities.
"Halifax has a thriving professional community and we are incredibly grateful to the many businesses that have chosen to work with us over the years.
"We remain committed to the property sector and are excited to continue to deliver innovative products that keep local property transactions moving.”